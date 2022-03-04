Harden’s words that are sure not to please Durant and Nets

‘La Barba’ debuted at the home of the Philadelphia 76ers, he did it in style and then declared after the game. Surely in the Brooklyn Nets he did not like everything.

Every game that james harden play in Philadelphia 76ersit seems that he is right about his imminent desire to get out of Brooklyn Netsbecause he is demonstrating a high level that coincides with the joy of a new beginning in theNational Basketball Association (NBA).

Before arriving at the New York quintet, ‘The Beard”s first choice was the Sixers, therefore, this should be the team where he plays at his highest level and lasts a few years in the fight to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Now the expectation regarding the shirt 01 grew much more after making his official debut on the court of the Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers, against a historic NBA team with the New York Knicks.

There, ‘La Barba’ left with a production of 26 units, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in 36 minutes of action, where the fans were happy and grateful with the performance of their new high caliber figure.

James Harden speaks, Brooklyn Nets listen

“It was like a movie, everything I expected it to be”, commented Harden after the game. However, the words that could hurt Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets came later: “The love, the fans, it felt like home. Hearing ‘we love you, James,’ made me play better.”