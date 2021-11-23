hardware market at $ 135 billion in 2026, estimates a report – Nerd4.life

According to a report published by DFC Intelligence, the hardware market videogame will see a consistent growth in the next few years, going from 81 billion dollars in 2021 to well 135 billion dollars by 2026.

This is a really optimistic estimate, in fact we are talking about an increase of about 64%, and which takes into account consoles, PC hardware used for gaming and accessories such as controllers, headsets, gaming keyboards and microphones, but not mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

For DFC Intelligence, the hardware market has been expanding for years now, but thanks also to Covid-19 its growth has been accelerated exponentially. So for this reason, analysts are predicting a real boom in the next five years.

The hardware market will grow dramatically over the next five years for DFC Intelligence

The hardware market segment that is growing the most is the PC one, while Nintendo stands out in the console one, given that over half of its $ 16 billion in revenue comes from the sale of hardware. Microsoft apparently performed poorly in this regard, given the company’s focus on an Xbox digital ecosystem rather than hardware sales. It must be said, however, that these are estimates that are based on the current market situation, with PS5, Series X and Switch OLEDs that are really difficult to find due to the semiconductor crisis.

DFC analysts also say that the high-end hardware market is the proportionally most successful. Examples are the fact that Xbox Series X is hard to come by, unlike the Xbox Series S (although, according to one estimate, the console is doing really well in some key markets) or how the Nintendo Switch OLED fared. sold-out in many countries, where the demand for the Lite model is not as high.