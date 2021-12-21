Hardware products not to buy at Christmas

The consoles won’t be the only thing missing this Christmas: the semiconductor crisis has also hit the PC and hardware market hard, as evidenced by the situation we have been experiencing for a year now and which will continue for a large part of 2022. As you know by now, the video cards are the component that was most affected by the shortage, but the processors also had a bad time at the beginning of the year: if you remember, the AMD’s Ryzen 5000 they were practically unavailable, or if they were available they had prices well above those suggested. And just so that we do not miss anything, around the month of May the appearance of the cryptocurrency Chia has undermined the market for SSDs and Hard Disks, purchased en masse by those who saw in the currency a sort of “new Bitcoin”.

The moment of crisis has not prevented the main producers of release new products and new technologies: Intel released its 12th Generation Alder Lake processors last November, introducing x86 to the world for the first time hybrid architecture and implementing the new DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 standards, dedicated respectively to RAM and SSD, even if the latter are not yet on the market.

Today we want to offer you a short article, different from the usual, in which we indicate what we think are hardware components not to buy at Christmas, or more generally in this end of 2021 / beginning of 2022. We will not deal with specific products, but rather types of products that for various reasons it is not worth buying today, either because they are too immature, or because they are excessively overpriced.

Nvidia and AMD video cards

Surely it will seem obvious to you, but at present, unless you absolutely need it (for example for work purposes), don’t buy a video card. To date, availability is still very scarce, with some specific models (in particular RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti) completely unavailable, while the prices are starting to rise again. Just to give you some idea of ​​what are the average prices at which you can find the cards today, one RTX 3060 costs between 650 and 700 euros, double (or more) compared to the 339 euros proposed by Nvidia, while one RTX 3060 Ti is available between 850 and 900 euros, against the 429 euros of the Nvidia price list. As we always remember, the customized models cost more than the Founders Edition ones, but usually the difference is around 100 euros or a little more.

Remaining at Nvidia, going up in the band, the situation becomes perhaps even worse. The RTX 3070 are practically unavailable, the RTX 3070 Ti have a cost between 1000 and 1200 euros (the price list would be 619 euros), the RTX 3080 are found between 1400 and 1500 euros, against the 719 euros requested by Nvidia for the FE model, now unavailable like all Founders Editions. There RTX 3080 Ti costs around 2000 euros, also in this case almost double the 1199 euros of the FE model, while the few RTX 3090 are available at prices from 2500 to 3000 euros, depending on the customization, compared to an Nvidia recommended price of 1549 euros.

On the AMD side, the situation is certainly no better: the entry level RX 6600 is between 550 and 600 euros, the RX 6600 XT between 650 and 750 euros, while the RX 6700 XT has a price ranging between 900 and 1000 euros, against a price list proposed by AMD of about 520 euros. There RX 6800 is practically nowhere to be found, there RX 6800 XT has a price around 1500 euros (against the 700 euros of AMD), finally the RX 6900 XT can be found between 1600 and 1700 euros, while AMD offers the reference model at around 1000 euros.

The new DDR5 RAM

Also affected by the semiconductor crisis, albeit to a lesser extent than video cards, the DDR5 RAM undoubtedly represent a novelty, but they result almost impossible to find and in our opinion it is not worth buying them in this period. The models that have debuted on the market so far offer frequencies between 4800MHz and 5200MHz, with CL40 latencies, and do not guarantee noteworthy performance improvements over DDR4 in games and main applications.

At the moment, if you do not use particular software that exploits the bandwidth properly (much higher on the new DDR5), it does not make much sense to adopt the new standard, which among other things presents a quite important entrance fee: prices are all between 380 and 400 euros, but they can also reach 550 euros for the most performing models, with a frequency of 5600MHz and CL36 latency, moreover to use the DDR5 one is forced to switch to the Intel Alder Lake platform, the only one to support the new standard.

Motherboards with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSD support

The higher-end motherboards for the new Intel Alder Lake processors guarantee support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSDs, but we don’t think it’s a good time to buy them; these are recent and not yet widely available components, which in many cases are at a higher price than the list price.

As previously mentioned, at present it makes very little sense to buy DDR5 RAM, unless you have extremely specific needs or you want at all costs to have the latest technology available. The speech is even more valid as regards the support for PCIe 5.0 SSD, which at the moment are not even present on the market and which will probably arrive in 2022 well into the future. In short, buying a motherboard with support for new technologies means pay a premium price for technologies that will not be exploited for several months; if you want to build a new PC or upgrade your current configuration with an Intel Alder Lake processor, our advice is to combine it with a mid-range motherboard, with support for DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 memories, so you can save several hundred euros but still have quality hardware with excellent performance.

Windows notebooks with Hard Disk and 4GB of RAM

To some it may seem absurd at the gates of 2022, but on the market there are still laptops equipped with Hard Disk and only 4GB of RAM, especially in the range under 500 euros. In this market segment, SSDs have not yet fully taken hold and there are still products with mechanical drives which, unfortunately, they are immediately rather slow. The 4GB of RAM memory is then saturated very quickly in a Windows environment: just open a few Google Chrome tabs, or a couple of software at the same time, to start noticing slowdowns and difficulties in using the machine, which could even freeze completely. THE Chromebook instead, while remaining in this price range, they guarantee a better user experience: they do not use Hard Disks (they are equipped with SSD or eMMC memories) and remain fluid even with only 4GB of RAM, thanks to the lightness of the ChromeOS operating system.