Hardwell will perform in Ibiza and Madrid with his new tour

The Dutch DJ returns after four years away from the stage and announces his international tour ‘Rebels Never Die’ which will pass through two Spanish cities.

In 2018 he announced his retirement from the stage, but now four years later the dj Hardwell has announced its new international tour and the release of a new LP. Some of his hits are ‘Everytime We Touch’, ‘Poewr’ or ‘Bella Ciao’.

This past March 27, his participation in the Ultra Music Festival was the starting signal for this international tour, with which Hardwell will perform at different festivals such as tomorroland, Ultra Europe, Untold Y CreamfieldsUK.

But the Spanish followers of this DJ are in luck and, is that the international tour of Hardwell will go through Ibiza on August 14 and November 5 for Madrid. Ticket pre-sale began on March 29 at 5pm CEST, however, for the concerts in Madrid and Dubai we will have to wait.

He has also announced the release of his new LP entitled ‘Rebels Never Die’ and we can already know the title of two of his songs ‘Broken Mirror’ Y ‘Into The Unknown’. Both themes will be available on May 1st on the different platforms.

If you want to get tickets for any of the concerts you can do so by accessing this link and filling in the form.