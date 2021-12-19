Hardy was perfect for Wolverine now he’s too old, Vaughn’s word

The X-Men are ready to make their MCU debut. After all, fans are eagerly waiting to know the names of the actors who will make up Professor Xavier’s beloved team. In particular, the focus is on the future heir of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The director of X-Men – The Beginning, Matthew Vaughn talked about it with ComicBook explaining how he would have been perfect for the role of grumpy Logan Tom Hardy but who is now too old to do so. The filmmaker also indicated which ones for him are the best candidates.

Well, he’s aged now, but I’d say Tom Hardy would have been… perfect, ”he said. I think Taron [Egerton ] he might do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it too. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my top two choices and they could play the part really well

Matthew Vaughn And Taron Egerton they worked on the adapted comic Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle . A third chapter, Kingsman: The Blue Blood , went into pre-production. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also no stranger to comic book movies, having played the role of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However the latter has already been chosen by Sony to be the face of Kraven the Hunter, therefore it is impossible that he can be considered for a role as fundamental as that of Wolverine. As for Egerton, on the other hand, he is certainly one of the names to keep in mind because he could be one of the next 90 pieces to make its debut in the MCU. Maybe not quite like Logan but like another X-Men or why not like one of the Fantastic Four, another group of heroes ready to arrive in the great Cinematic Universe of the House of Ideas. We’ll see.

What do you think?