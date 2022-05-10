Haret Ortega began to follow Fenerbahce and his fans ‘went crazy’

Midtime Editorial

/ 09.05.2022 13:49:58





They like the idea! Haret Ortega “excited” the Fenerbahce fans after he started follow the team through your account Instagram. This caused the rumors of his possible arrival at the Turkish Super League will increase, causing joy in the fans.

Will Haret Ortega play for Fenerbahce?

Fenerbahce fans they expressed their happiness before the possibility of signing the mexican defense who recently finished playing the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX League being headline. However, his team failed to qualify for the Repechage.

Some media belonging to the turkey press made it known that Haret Ortega Apparently it was in the plans of the Fenerbahce ahead of his incorporation for the following season. The intention of the Mexican is to be able to emigrate to European football.

After ending his relationship with the Red Devils of Tolucathe Fenerbahce is postulated as one of the main options for the Mexican to make his debut in soccer Old continent. Team where previously it could be seen playing minutes to the Mexican defender: Diego Reyes.