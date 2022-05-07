Haret Ortega is placed in the orbit of Turkey’s Fenerbahçe

Midtime Editorial

Haret Ortegadefense of Tolucawould be in the sights of Fenerbahce Turkish, according to the Turkish press, a movement that would be feasible given that the contract ends in the middle of this yearso it would arrive at zero cost.

The version was released by the portal photomacwhich details that Ortega is one of the options they have to cover the gaps that Kim Min Jae and Attila Szalai would leaveplayers who have a large poster in Europe and who would come out in the next few days.

“Mexican Ortega, who is 1.90 meters tall, is said to want to continue his career in Europe. The young star, who made 29 appearances this season, scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists.

“It has been known that the management of Fenerbahçe is currently in the search phase of these two stars and the official negotiations will begin in the next few days”, can be read in the note, which indicates that Danilho Doekhi is the other player he attracts.

In addition to the qualities that the America youth squad has, his young age of 21 helps a lot, since It would be a future project that could leave you with good dividends to the Turkish football giant in a future transfer.

It is worth mentioning that Fotomac has been the only medium that has treated this information.