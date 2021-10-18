News

Harington and Jolie are also on the red carpet

The film in cinemas from 3 November

AND’ Eternals by Chloé Zhao the film chosen for close the program of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella città. The film will premiere on Sunday 24 October at the Parco della Musica Auditorium. There will be on the red carpet at 18.30 Chloé Zhao, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie.

Eternals, the plot

The third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – directed by Chloé Zhao, Academy Award-winning director for Nomadland – brings to the big screen an epic story spanning thousands of years and featuring a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Eternals, the trailer

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

2021-10-18T15: 22: 23 + 02: 00

2021-10-18T15: 22: 25 + 02: 00




