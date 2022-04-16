Harit, Saliba, Gueye, Guendouzi … The Parisians of OM will bring down PSG

The 32nd day of Ligue 1 will end with a high-flying clash between PSG and Olympique de Marseille on the lawn of the Parc des Princes.

It’s been a long time since OM entered the Parisian lair with a real card to play. Indeed, for long weeks, OM has been winning a string of successes with, in particular, a real propensity to make shots on the outside. This Sunday evening, it does not look easy for Jorge Sampaoli and his men, but the PSG remains such an unpredictable team, that we say to ourselves that to see them collapse again would not really be utopian. Nevertheless, we also suspect that Neymar Jr and his consort will not want to taint an already very disappointing season with a poor performance against the historic rival. It would go down extremely badly with their supporters, to put it mildly.

Dimitri Payet is having the best season of his career. 🥵 He had never scored 14 goals in a single exercise. 🔥⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/hzcIX2XhfX – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 14, 2022

OM making a coup on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, it is a possibility envisaged by Olivier Bossard on the set of The Channel The Team. With a strong argument as a bonus: many players from the Paris region are now playing for Olympique de Marseille. A fact that is not at all trivial for the journalist.

“It’s a Marseille team full of confidence that arrives in Paris, they can really move them. It’s a courageous, playful team, with a lot of self-sacrifice. In this team, there have never been so many Parisians: Gueye, Saliba, Harit, Guendouzi. These players are going to play in front of their families, I think that can count. OM have a lot of arguments to put forward this Sunday evening against PSG.estimated Olivier Dossart, he who therefore sees an OM capable of achieving a blow on the lawn of the Parc des Princes.