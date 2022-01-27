Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and Low Rider ST 2022: the cruiser range is completed – News

In the HD Cruiser family come the Low Rider S and Low Rider ST 2022, both with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 (1,923 cc). They will come on sale in the spring January 26, 2022



TOanticipated by some photos escaped on the net, here is the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider Swhich in the world premiere today was presented together with the Low Rider STtwo models that expand the range of Milwaukee Cruiser models and which will be on sale from next spring. The Low Rider S is designed to emphasize driving. The ST version offers the comfort of a touring with rigid bags and a new fairing integral with the steering, as well as a Harley-Davidson audio system (accessory) powered by Rockford Fosgate.

ANDBoth are based on the frame of the series Softail and mount the V-Twin Milwaukee-Eight 117, with air / oil cooling and 1,923cc displacement. The maximum torque is 169 Nm and the two-in-two exhaust is optimized to deliver smooth delivery and distinctive sound.

To reduce the vibrations we think twice countershaft of balancing.

Low Rider ST



Qhis sport-touring is inspired by the Californian tall bike movement. The panniers are tall and narrow, the rear suspension has more travel, the handlebars are tall and the fairing which is inspired by the FXRT it is mounted integral with the frame.

“With the central headlight flanked by the side air intakes – says Brad Richards, Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Style Center – the referral to FXRT is immediate. The fairing with clean lines and revised proportions reveals a modern, dynamic and aerodynamically better look than the FXRT. The raised mounting of the saddlebags above the exhaust does not limit the lean angle “. The windshield Dark Smoke it is 150mm high and the LED headlight is 14.6cm.

LAnd rigid side bags lockable have a clamshell design that makes them easy to fill: they can be removed in seconds with an internal quick release mechanism. The total capacity is 53.8 liters.

The saddle is single-seater shaped, the handlebar is mounted on a 100 mm riser is a black console textured completes the 19-liter tank. The instrument cluster has a digital display housed in the handlebar riser for a cleaner look. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 is rigidly mounted to the frame, there are the fork inverted from 43 mm and the rear shock with greater travel than the standard Softail: the hydraulic adjustment of the preload is with transmission under the saddle. The tires are Michelin Scorcher 31 in sizes 110 / 90B19And 180 / 70B16.

Lor dark style provides the Wrinkle Black finish on engine, primary cover, plates, rear fender mounts and tank console; derby cover, air filter, lower rocker covers and handlebar risers are in glossy black. The handlebar is satin black. The kit Rockford Fosgate audio includes a 250-watt amplifier with digital signal processing technology, a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and two tweeters.

The expected colors are Vivid Black And Gunship Gray.

Low Rider S



La Low Rider S stands out with a new analog tachometer plus digital speedometer which replaces the instruments in the tank console of previous Low Rider S models. The black textured tank console with FXLRS badge is on the tank. The single shock absorber rear of the ST also increases comfort on the S and offers a slightly increased lean angle compared to the previous Low Rider S and also the base cyclingincluding brakes, is common to the ST.