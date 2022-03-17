Harley Quinn could be played by this actress

Although Margot Robbie is still Harley Quinn, another actress could bring the beloved DC Comics character to life.

After the success of batman, which has already grossed more than 479 million dollars worldwide, will make a spin-off in the form of a series for HBO Max and they are also planning a sequel. Therefore, they need many actors to adapt to the characters of DC Comics that they can introduce. harley quinn is on the list and the actress Victoria Pedretti I could interpret it.

For now yes harley quinn appears in a movie DCEU should be played by margot robbiebut there are not many plans for him to return after Birds of Prey (2020) and the suicide squad (2021). Luckily, we can see the character in his own animated series with the voice of Kaley Cuoco (Penny from The Big Bang Theroy).

Victoria Pedretti has become famous thanks to the series The Curse of Hill House, The Curse of Bly Manor and You. But we have also been able to see it in a movie like Once upon a time in… Hollywood (2019) where it coincided with margot robbie.

The actress Victoria Pedretti, it should display a different and probably darker version than what we’ve seen so far. Although he will have to keep that touch of humor and madness so characteristic of the character.

You will be able to match the Joker.

Remember that in the movie batmanwe can see a mysterious character that remains in the shadows and that is the joker interpreted by Barry Keoghan. So the series based on this story about Arkham Asylum could present the relationship of this villain with harley quinn. And so they could show us a different version of what we saw in suicide squad (2016).

Are you looking forward to seeing a Harley Quinn played by Victoria Pedretti? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.