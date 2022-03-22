Harley Quinn has a nickname too controversial to use in the movies

Although Harley Quinn has already been in 3 DC movies, the stories in the comics are much more brutal.

Since harley quinn debuted in Batman: The Animated Series from paul deni and Bruce Timm, became one of the favorite characters of the fans. For this reason, in 2016 he made his film debut with margot robbie in the movie suicide squadthen repeated in Bird of prey (2020) and the suicide squad (2021) by James Gunn. But the comic version has always been much more brutal.

in the comic Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay #12 by Jeff Parker and Matthew Dow Smith, the character of amanda waller sends the Suicide Squad team against something supernatural in order to save themselves from the wrath of the Spectrum. She wants to find the Amaurex Key that it has the power to keep the immortal soul out of hell no matter what evil it had created in life.

During the final battle, harley quinn Take a moment to introduce yourself to your peers. To describe herself, she uses words that would hardly make the cut for a movie. Since she says she is: Insane Clown P*ssy. I write it like this, because they censor themselves.

harley quinn shows that it is still linked to the joker somehow. But it’s also a crazy reference to the group Insane Clown Possea hip hop duo from Detroit, consisting of Joseph Bruce and Joseph Utsler.

Will we see her again in the cinema?

For now, there are no plans that margot robbie return as harley quinn in the cinema, although there are rumors that he could star in a film with the joker from Jared Leto. Meanwhile, we can follow the character’s adventures thanks to the animated series by hbo maxwhere he lends his voice Kaley Cuoco (Penny in The Big Bang Theory). Lastly, she could appear in a sequel to batmanalthough they will need another actress to bring it to life.