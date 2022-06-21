Harley Quinn will die in an upcoming comic book story: DC announced it | Geeky Entertainment
Margot Robbie has given life to Harley Quinn since 2016 in ‘Suicide Squad’, but the character was created in September 1992 by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for the cartoon ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ and since then it has become one of the most important for DC, currently having his own comic.
Thus, as part of the projects that DC Comics has at the door to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, a story will be presented where Harley Quin will die.
DC announces the death of Harley Quinn
A few days ago (June 18) DC Comics gave a preview of the stories that it will present for September 2022 and among them is this one in Harley Quinn’s solo book where she will die.
The synopsis of number 22 of this comic, written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Matteo Lolli, is told by Harley Quinn and assures that she will really die, but she will have to solve her murder herself.
“Quinn is dead! Long live Quinn! I’m dying in this (number)… really! Dead. Deceased. Someone has to solve my murder, and since I don’t see Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot, I guess it will have to be me. Though, since I’m dead… there are certain hurdles to overcome. The wildest, Harley-esque arc starts right here… get ready for murder, multiversal shenanigans, and guest appearances!”
For now, the Joker’s girlfriend book stories have introduced a new vigilante in Gotham called The Verdict, who has a grudge against Harley, so it could be this character who kills her in the September issue.
The comic will be on sale on September 27 and will feature four variant covers that pay homage to the character’s history.
The future of Harley Quinn in the cinema
After the movies ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020) and ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021) there is no concrete news of a new film that stars or where Margot Robbie appears as the character.
However, with the confirmation by director Rodd Phillips that there will be a sequel to ‘Joker’ (2019) and with the title being ‘Joker, Folie à Deux’ (madness for two), it is speculated that the character could appear in the tape and even ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ reported that Lady Gaga would be in negotiations to be the new Harley Quinn.