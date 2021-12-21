Harmony One in bull run | The bridge with Bitcoin takes it to the stars

In a market that tries to shyly raise its head, they are still there protocols that push significantly on the gas. It is the case of Harmony $ ONE, a project we have already talked about several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it and which is confirmed as one of the best of an otherwise rather disappointing week.

Harmony instead it grows beyond the double digit – and confirms an excellent state of form also through copious investments in sectors that, in recent weeks, are the ones that are the most popular, such as crypto gaming.

The token may be in a phase yet intermediate, towards the achievement of even more interesting price levels. We can find it on Capital.com – go here to get a 100% free virtual account – with artificial intelligence and unlimited capital – intermediary that offers not only a very good one WebTrader, but also two different professional platforms.

We can also use MetaTrader 4 And TradingView – platforms that are preferred by those who invest professionally also in the crypto sector. Advanced technical analysis and the possibility of automatic trading with Expert Advisor. With € 20 we can access a real account.

Harmony ONE in bull run – here are all the news of the protocol

In fact of important commercial steps for Harmony $ ONE there have been several in recent days, steps that have prompted many investors, in particular medium and long-term, to buy the token, which thanks to a period of sluggishness on the rest of the market, has grown significantly in the space of a few days.

Good news for the bridge to Bitcoin

We are in full swing timeline for the launch of the bridge which will allow $ ONE to communicate with Bitcoin, an addition which is one of the most waited among fans of this blockchain. We are running out and still flooding beta, with someone who also pushes to contain enthusiasm. The fact is that news of this type is one that can trigger very interesting positive cycles.

The arrival of investments of Harmony for DeFi Kingdoms, interesting because it rides one of the most important trends in the crypto world, is another great news. We are in the field of gaming, trends they are trying to ride everyone with mixed fortunes. Is the commitment important in economic terms? No respect to what Gala has invested however, it is a sign of the liveliness of this protocol.

What future for Harmony One ??

Harmony One is not exactly the latest protocol to arrive: it has a very clear business idea, pursues it with some success and is dealing with ganglia which will also be fundamental for the future of DeFi and the world of NFT. With a positioning of this type, we believe that there is interest for everyone to look at the evolution of the protocol, also considering the possibility of including it in the portfolio, for limited quantities.

We can only stay at the window and keep updating you on what this protocol has to offer. Not just in strictly financial terms: we cover $ ONE from time immemorial and we believe that there is a lot of meat on the stove, regardless of the duration of one bull run short-term.