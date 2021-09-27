Harold and Maude and the pains of young Hal Ashby

ROME – A degree thesis and a swimming pool. The story of Harold and Maude – protagonist of this new episode of Longform – starts from a long way off. Before being the second work of a young but already well-established Hal Ashby, in fact, he represented the dream in the drawer of the author of the script: Colin Higgins, at the time a film student at UCLA, who conceived Harold and Maude as a final project of the course and that to support himself he worked as a pool boy in uptown Los Angeles. Here, among the clients of the young Higgins, was the producer Edward Lewis – read the entry Spartacus, Diabolical operation, Missing – Disappeared – who, convinced by his wife and co-producer Mildred, pointed the project to Stanley Jaffe of Paramount. Thus, Higgins sold the script of Harold and Maude with the knowledge that he would be the one to direct it. It would have been like this, were it not that after a few video tests the Paramount backtracked …

But why? As a director, Higgins didn’t work, that’s all. For the control room, Paramount chose Hal Ashby, fresh from his debut with The host which immediately set a condition: he would not have shot a single minute of film without first obtaining Higgins’ blessing. It arrived, and not only that. Higgins will be present on the set throughout the production as a co-producer, as well as a screenwriter. Of course for Higgins it represented a missed opportunity that marked his career (he will direct, it is true, but just three films including the sparkling comedy From 9 to 5 … continuous hours, before dying at just 47 of AIDS in 1988). But if Ashby’s brief film opus tells us something, in retrospect, it is that Harold and Maude it represented much more than a strategic one turning point within the director’s career.

To understand Ashby, it is necessary to understand that there is a piece of Ashby in every work he brings to light. An idea, a game, a joke, a simple anecdote, or a biographical element. Neither The last corvè, for example, of Ashbyian there is a desire for escape and evasion from the military and societal order of Buddusky, Meadows and Mulhall. A sentiment echoing that almost Kerouachian need for adventure that prompted the then seventeen-year-old rebel Ashby to travel by hitchhiking to America. In Beyond the garden the second chance of Peter Sellers’ Chance takes shape exactly after the death of his employer. A (re) begin to live that in recalling ex post that iconic joke “I have never lived. I have died sometimes” from Harold and Maude, unequivocally represented the other side of the existential coin; decidedly more crepuscular in form and tones but nevertheless unchanged in the joy of living released.

In the seventies, in an interview, Ashby briefly recounted her life through these words: “I was born in Ogden, Utah, the youngest of four children. Mom and Dad got divorced when I was five; or maybe six years. Dad committed suicide when I was twelve. I struggled to grow like the others; totally confused. Married and divorced twice before reaching twenty-one“. In the case of Harold and Maude from Ashbyian there is Harold’s (Bud Cort) death wish. Pure filmic catharsis in a return to the past of the young Ashby who in the continuous playful suicide attempts of her Harold mocks over and over again the pain of a traumatic adolescence until reborn in the meeting with Maude (Ruth Gordon); poetess of Carpe Diem Horatian, singer of a life to drink to the last drop of its lucid fullness.

Loading... Advertisements

A process of full exaltation, between the lines, of the thaumaturgical power of the arts – and of cinema in particular – which in Harold and Maude takes shape in a hymn to life that is solid but sweet in its expression of atypical and infungible coming-of-age. Like a raging river the narration of Harold and Maude. A life in black and white that takes on color when faced lightly and that finally finds confirmation in the power of love. Keystone narrative explicit, in this sense, in the harmonious development of the relational dynamics between the twin souls Harold and Maude and in the morphological-chromatic evolution on the first dull and then luminous face of a Harold who sees the pale whiteness fading more and more with the growing of feeling and self-awareness. On the notes of a vintage Cat Stevens whose Where do the children play?, If you want to sing out sing out, And Trouble they only amplify the storytelling atmospheres for adults (and not), the director of Shampoo creates a work enviable in its lightness and unrepeatable in its sweetness.

The film of the life of each of us, Harold and Maude. Of all. Even of those who do not know it yet and have not had the opportunity to look at it. In 1978, on the strength of the success, Higgins offered Paramount and Ashby a sequel and a prequel. The first should have been called Harold’s Story and would tell about Harold’s (new) life after being reborn thanks to Maude. The second one Grover and Maude. In Higgins’ ideas the prequel would relate to Wagon-lits with murders of 1976 (and of which Higgins wrote the screenplay). First film by award-winning couple Gene Wilder-Richard Pryor, starring Pryor alongside Gordon. A prodigious idea of ​​a narrative universe that nevertheless found no favors either from Paramount or from Ashby, busy with the pre-production of Beyond the garden and fresh from the success of Going back home. Maybe it was good, in some ways.

Those refusals only amplified the intrinsic uniqueness of a Harold and Maude then handed down from generation to generation, a film that, as Mary alias Cameron Diaz reminds us in Everyone’s crazy about Mary from the Farrelly brothers: “It is the greatest love story of our time. He says love has nothing to do with money, or social class, or age. But they are just two people who take each other, who have something in common, like soulmates … “.