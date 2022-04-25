Sports

Harold Preciado opens controversy: who is to blame for the failure of Deportivo Cali? Defense to Dudamel | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali will not defend the title it won in Colombian soccer in 2021. The BetPlay I-2022 League is already a matter of complying with the match schedule, since it was eliminated a long time ago and is penultimate in the standings.

The sugar bowl will focus on the Copa Libertadores and the BetPlay Cup, and will have to wait for Liga II. However, this Sunday Cali lost 0-1 with Águilas Doradas and the fans attacked Rafael Dudamel, since the coach will always be the main player in a bad season.

Precisely, this Sunday Harold Preciado, scorer and champion with Cali in Liga II-2021, appeared on social networks. The attacker, now in Santos de México, knows the current squad and knows the work done by coach Rafael Dudamel.

Thus, Preciado appeared in defense of Dudamel and responded to a Twitter user, who asked for the coach’s resignation.

Preciado’s response left more doubts than certainties, since his controversial publication opened the debate on who is to blame for the sugar failure in the League, and what Harold knows that has not come to light.

