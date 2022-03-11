Harris County Judge lowers COVID-19 threat level to yellow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — This could be another positive sign that things are heading in the right direction with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday that she will lower the county’s COVID-19 threat level again. This time, the level will drop from orange to yellow as positive cases and hospitalizations due to omicron variant infections decreased.

The yellow level, which is also Level 3, means that there is a controlled level of COVID in Harris County, meaning a further demonstrated reduction in transmission and that the local health care system is within capacity, according to officials. officials.

Anyone who is not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance, while vaccinated individuals should wear a mask or physically distance when required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial law, including at local businesses or at work place.

“My hope is that we are at a permanent tipping point of this pandemic,” Hidalgo said in a statement Thursday. “But we have yet to have a wave where our hospitals are not overwhelmed, so we need to exercise caution before declaring victory over this virus.”

This is the second time in two weeks that Hidalgo has lowered the COVID threat level.

On February 24, the level dropped from red, the most serious, to orange, which meant that there was still a significant and uncontrolled level of the virus in the area.

Hidalgo had raised the level to red when the omicron wave hit Harris County hard in January.

The reduced threat level in late February came four days before the return of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

This year, the rodeo, which draws millions of people over the course of the roughly three-week event, runs through March 20.

