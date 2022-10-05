Harrison Ford Could Play This Marvel Character

As the Avengers universe continues to expand, more faces will be needed to populate it. And what better if they correspond to not only renowned actors, but also true Hollywood legends. This week, the rumor circulated that neither more nor less than Harrison Ford is in the sights of Marvel Studios to incorporate it into its multi-million dollar superhero franchise. But in addition, the House of Ideas would already know exactly which character to grant to the veteran actor of starwars.

Harrison Ford in the wild call (2020)

The rumor comes from journalist Jeff Sneider, who through the podcast The Hot Mic (via Twitter) revealed that, based on various sources, “Harrison Ford is or was the studio’s number one choice to star in Thunderbolts”. This is an upcoming Marvel Studios movie that will bring back several well-known characters from the franchise, now grouped under the name Thunderbolts. And presumably, the actor from The fugitive minimum has been very close in recent months to stop the role of the general himself Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Previously, William Hurt was the actor responsible for bringing Ross to life in five MCU films; since The incredible Hulk (2008) until Black Widow (2021). However, Hurt’s death in March 2022 left the character’s future uncertain. Will Indiana Jones come to the rescue?

According to Sneider himself, there were signs that Marvel Studios would announce the signing of Harrison Ford for Thunderbolts at the D23 Expo 2022. However, Lucasfilm would have asked its sister company to save that information for later; this in order not to divert attention from indiana jones 5whose first teaser It was screened exclusively for those attending the event, with the presence of Ford and just a few minutes before the announcements corresponding to the MCU.

William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross in the MCU

Actresses and actors confirmed for the film Thunderbolts are Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), sebastian stan (BuckyBarnes), Hannah John-Kamen (ghost), Wyatt Russell (U.S.Agent), Olga Kurylenko (taskmaster), David Harbor (Red Guardian) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper cities) and its premiere is scheduled for July 6, 2024as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.