Harrison Ford, in Sicily for the filming of “Indiana Jones 5”

Posted on
Harrison Ford, that last summer, on the set of Indiana Jones, suffered a shoulder injury, returned to acting. The actor, once again the interpreter of the most famous archaeologist in cinema, has landed in Sicily, in Syracuse, where the production will remain for several weeks. “It is an extraordinary opportunity for our territory, both as regards the related industries, with about eight hundred people who use services and hospitality, and for the visibility they leave to a city like ours”, commented the mayor of Syracuse. Francesco Italia, visiting the set of Indiana Jones 5.

The fifth chapter of the saga, which Disney is expected to release on July 29 next year, will be set in Sicily, between Syracuse, Trapani, San Vito Lo Capo, Cefalù and Segesta. And Harrison Ford, who will be joined in the film by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, inaugurated his Sicilian parenthesis right in Syracuse, shooting among the most evocative places in the city: the archaeological park of Neapolis, with the Ear of Dionysus and the Grotta dei Cordari. Then, the Maniace Castle, in the historic center of Ortigia.

Opening photo published on the official profile @Facebook from Catania Airport

