Harrison Ford in Sicily for the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 in Trapani. PHOTO

The actor was immortalized on the Sicilian set, but also at the restaurant where he took the usual photos. Antonio Banderas was also present

The stay in Sicily of Harrison Ford, busy filming Indiana Jones 5. These days the actor is located in Trapani, as also documented by the photo taken in the Stravento restaurant in Viale Delle Sirene. “We are delighted to have welcomed Mr. Harrison Ford and his family to our restaurant”, wrote chef Rocco Di Marzo on his social page.

Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas in Trapani

Disney, new calendar: Indiana Jones and 5 Marvel films postponed

The areas of the Trapani area will be affected Segesta, Castellammare del Golfo, San Vito Lo Capo and Marsala. The production will be at the Tonnara del Secco, in San Vito Lo Capo and in Marsala, where filming will be made at the Stagnone, the largest lagoon in Sicily. In Trapani city, however, there will be no filming, but stage, casting and storage warehouses and offices have been set up near Villa Margherita. In addition to Harrison Ford in the cast there is also Antonio Banderas. The Spanish actor allowed himself a gourmet dinner at the Osteria il Moro owned by the Enzo and Nicola Bandi brothers, as told by the usual photo taken in the restaurant.


@Osteria Il Moro

Indiana Jones 5, what do we know

Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford is in Sicily for filming

The set of the famous archaeologist film dedicated is moving between Catania, Syracuse, Trapani, San Vito Lo Capo and Cefalù. Eagle Pictures has chosen the Italian island to set the fifth episode of the saga that once again sees the 79-year-old actor as protagonist: the first scenes were shot on the afternoon of October 5 at the Neapolis archaeological park, in particular at the Ear of Dionysus and the Grotta dei Cordari. As for Cefalù, the mayor Rosario Lapunzina revealed: “The city will be transformed into a 1960s town. The Eagle emissaries have already come to town for site inspections. We will have to dismantle tables and signs, because the facades of the houses in Piazza Duomo will be transformed and adapted to the historical period. This is the largest and most important film shot in Cefalù so far ”. The film, in fact, is set in 1969.

in the photo Harrison Ford before shooting some scenes of Indiana Jones in Cefalù
Indiana Jones shooting begins in Cefalù with Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen – © IPA / Fotogramma

Indiana Jones 5, also Mads Mikkelsen in Italy for filming

In the cast of the film Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook. Steven Spielberg will be directly involved in the making alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel as producer. John Williams will be committed to the soundtrack again. Director James Mangold co-wrote the film with Jonathan Kasdan. As for the release of the film, it was decided to postpone the premiere by a year: the release was originally scheduled for July 2022, but has been moved to June 30, 2023.

harrison ford cefalu
© IPA / Photogram

