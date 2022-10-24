Harrison Ford joins the MCU as the new General Ross

Last minute! Deadline has put an end to the rumors and has confirmed that the very Harrison Ford joins the team of Marvel. The actor will play the General Thaddeus Ross in Captain America 4 (Captain America: New World Order).

Article continues after advertisement

Harrison Ford

It has finally been confirmed that Ford will take on the role of Thunderbolt, General Ross, and will do so in the next -and fourth- film of Captain America. The film is scheduled for finish phase 5 with its premiere July 26, 2024, as announced by Kevin Feige at D23. Even though the plot of this is still kept secretwe know some of the names with which the actor of starwars will share the big screen.

‘Captain America: New World Order’: who will we see?

The film has Anthony Mackieprotagonist and Captain’s Successor America from the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We will also see Carl Lumblywho played Isaiah Bradley in Falcon and the Winter SoldierAlready Tim Blake Nelsonwhich we have not seen for a long time, since we go back to its appearance in The incredible Hulk (2008) as the villain main: Samuel Sterns, leader. We do not forget either Shira Haaswho will play Ruth Bat Seraph Y Danny Ramirezwhich we saw in Falcon and the Winter Soldier What Joaquin Torres. The director of Captain America: New World Order, Julius Onahdescribed the film as a «paranoid thriller«.

The character of Ross and his legacy

Harrison Ford won’t introduce us to the generaland is that the character has appeared in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame Y black widow. Unfortunately, the March 13 this year we had to regret the death of William Hurt, the actor who had brought Thaddeus to life so far. Now Marvel has decided to grant Ford the relief of the character of Hurt, but,who is thunderbolt ross?

Article continues after advertisement

William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross (Thunderbolt)

The General Thaddeus Ross he is an officer military of the United States who heads the gamma projectthat converts to Bruce Banner in Hulk. Since this event, Ross pursues the Hulk tirelessly and becomes his greatest enemy. In addition, the Ross’s DNA is manipulated by MODOK with the aim of creating red hulk (Red-Hulk). This creature is also characterized by the strength. However, he differs from Banner’s Hulk in his self control and skills like healing or speed. We have never seen Red Hulk in the MCUbut a long time ago the possibility is rumored to finally happen – especially since the series of she hulk-.

Thunderbolt in ‘Thunderbolts’?

Marvel confirmed the project in June. Thunderbolts“the Marvel Suicide Squad“, is about a villains set who perform special missions for the government. At D23 the company unveiled the members Of this particular group, the official cast of the film: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbor), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfous) Y task master (Olga Kurylenko).

Now, what we all expect is to see red hulk on Thunderbolts. The death of William Hurt had made the chances of seeing the character in the movie, but from the looks of it Marvel has found a way to make it happen. The rumors that we see the general next to Yelena, Bucky and US Agent They are already circulating. It is only a matter of time before the company gives us answers.