Harrison Ford snaps the whip for the last time

Indiana Jones will hang up his Fedora next year. The cult figure of Harrison Ford is facing his final round. And he’s not stingy with charm: there will be a phenomenal cast and a story that, perhaps, spans several years. Meanwhile the troupe is shooting scenes in Sicily.
It’s been 40 long years since Harrison Ford he cracked his whip for the first time. Now the 79-year-old is stepping into the shoes of Indy for the fifth time, filming is underway and the cast is becoming more and more impressive.
In addition to Ford, rumors persist that Shia LaBeouf will come back as Mutt Williams. Apart from that, the director James Mangold (“Logan”, “Le Mans 66”) – no, Steven Spielberg he is no longer involved – he has chosen first-class actors.
British actress P.hoebe Waller-Bridge (seen in the series «Fleabag»), the character actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Casino Royale”, “Hannibal”) and even Zorro, alias Antonio Banderas they will be in front of the camera.
But who will Indy stand up against?
Officially, not much is known yet. However, the watchful eyes of social media users may have already figured something out. In the north-east of England, on the North Yorkshire Moors, a locomotive with swastikas was recently seen circulating.
Indy will therefore probably have to deal with the Nazis again.
But that’s not all: apparently the story could span several decades. The film was also shot in Glasgow, and local residents found references to the moon landing in shop windows on the set and a parade of astronauts in their streets.
A digitally rejuvenated Harrison Ford?
There are more than 20 years between the Nazis and the moon landing: is a digitally rejuvenated Harrison Ford on the way?
The director too Martin Scorsese he used this technology in his latest mafia epic “The Irishman”. He’s pretty convincing when it comes to the face, but the 77-year-old Robert De Niro couldn’t move stranger. Let’s see how Mangold used it.
The release date of “Indiana Jones 5” is set for the end of July 2022. It remains to be seen whether the timing can be met due to the current health situation.
Filming has already had to be postponed or stopped due to Covid and an injury to Harrison Ford. Upon his return, in September, another stop was imposed by a novovirus epidemic, which affected about fifty members of the crew but none of the big stars.
The production in these days has set up two sets to shoot scenes in Syracuse.
