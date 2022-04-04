Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

Related news

Apple TV + continues to fill its catalog of stars. It has recently launched Slow Horses with Gary Oldman, WeCrashed with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is on the way Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman, and now he has just announced his last big signing: Harrison Fordwho will star in the series Shrinking.

This ten episode comedy is created and produced by Jason Segel together Bill Lawrenceco-creator of Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, actor and writer on the same series, and recent Emmy winner for Comedy Supporting Actor. Segel will play a grieving therapist in the series, who begins to break the rules and tell his patients exactly what he thinks, ignoring his training and his ethical commitment. This produces enormous changes in the lives of his patients and also in his own.

Ford, which has yet to be released a new installment of Indiana Jones, will play in this series Dr. Phil Rhodes, a prestigious psychiatrist, pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Rhodes is forced out of his comfort zone as he confronts intrusive friends, his family and his professional legacy.

This will be Harrison Ford’s first leading role in a television series, a medium in which he began in the 1960s with small roles, before his film career took off.

You may also like…

• The future of Will Smith after his scandal at the Oscars: Netflix and Sony paralyze his films

• The most anticipated series in April: from ‘Tokyo Vice’ to ‘Roar’

• ‘Morbius’ grosses more than it cost at its premiere

Follow the topics that interest you