Harrison Ford will star in his first television series • On your screen

For a few years we have not stopped seeing great movie stars starring in different television series. They went from hating the format, since after going through the cinema a series was somewhat minor, to dedicating a few months of their year to recording a miniseries, and now, to television series. The last to sign up (for the moment) is Harrison Fordwho will star in the new series of AppleTV+, Shrinking.

The ten-episode comedy is co-created by Jason Segel alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who were responsible for the smash hit ted lassoone of the platform’s star series along with The Morning Show. With this signing, the apple company continues to add big names to its catalogfrom Jennifer Aniston to Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and Gary Oldman, who have just released Slow Horses.

Until now, the actor had not embarked on the adventure of starring in a television series, although it is not that he needed it. During his career he has not stopped reaping successes, either with action movies or some comedy, or with great sagas such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Come on, an enviable race.

Composed of ten episodes, it will introduce us to the life of a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who begins to break the rules of psychology and tell his patients exactly what he thinks, openly. Come on, the ethical commitment has decided to leave it at the door. On the other hand we will have Phil Rhodes, played by Ford, a prestigious psychiatrist who has just been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which causes him to have to face a new reality.

Apple TV + does not stop its machinery

In addition to having new seasons of many of its productions underway, the platform will bring us series such as Roarstarring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie, and Shining Girls, with Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell and Wagner Moura. Apple TV+ plans to have us completely in love for the next few months.

without forgetting about Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o, and many other productions. Do not miss all the news about the platform in on your screen.