Harrison Ford would have already been confirmed as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk)

The Chinese CPI meets expectations by rising 2.8% in September

Shanghai (China), Oct 14 (EFE).- The consumer price index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation in China, increased by 2.8% year-on-year in September, thus meeting analysts’ expectations and reaching at 29-month highs. The compiled prices had risen by 2.5% in August, so the September data confirms the growing trend that has been showing in recent months, although it still remains below the official target of 3% that the authorities set. marked in March for this year. For its part, the producer price index (IPP), which measures industrial prices, grew by 0.9%, according to official data published today by the National Statistics Office (ONE). The PPI was slightly below what the experts expected (+1%), and the data represents a significant slowdown compared to the previous month’s figure (+2.3%) which, however, will not surprise anyone, since the strong upticks of a year ago created a comparative base effect that made a slowdown in the indicator foreseeable in the last months of 2022. In the month-on-month comparison, consumer prices rose 0.3%, while industrial prices increased contracted 0.1%. “TEMPORARY” RISE IN FOOD In the case of the CPI, the ONE Dong Lijuan statistician highlights the rise in vegetables (+6.8% compared to August) due to meteorological factors such as high temperatures and low rainfall, while other foods such as seafood also rebounded due to the increase in demand during the “golden week”, the festive period that follows the celebration of the National Day (October 1). Dong also highlights the case of pork, the favorite meat of Chinese consumers, which became more expensive due to holiday demand and a lower supply in the market due to the fact that many farmers prefer to save their pigs for other festive dates, such as the Chinese New Year, in which they expect to obtain better profits. The situation has forced the authorities to put part of the national pork reserves on the market up to five times since the beginning of September, with the aim of moderating price increases. Zichun Huang, an analyst at consultancy Capital Economics, said these factors are “temporary” as food price rises may soon peak, and China’s inflation outlook remains “benign.” PRICES, UNDER CONTROL Regarding industrial prices, Dong pointed to the drop in international crude oil prices – which meant a drop in the cost of fuel – and other raw materials as the main responsible for the downward trend in the PPI. However, the activation of infrastructure projects – one of the keys in Beijing’s plans to underpin economic recovery – translated into greater demand for metals or cement, materials whose industries thus slowed down the fall in their prices. Huang forecasts that the PPI will continue to fall in the remainder of the year and that the CPI will not reach levels much higher than those registered now. Likewise, the expert recalls that core inflation -which eliminates the effects of more volatile prices such as food or energy- was at its lowest level in the last year and a half (+0.6% year-on-year) due to the weakness of national demand and the labor market, a trend that will continue due to the impact of the ‘zero covid’ policy on the service sector and the drop in global demand for Chinese goods given the prospects of recession. At the moment, Capital Economics does not see inflation as a cap on the Chinese central bank’s ability to support the economy, although it does see the yuan, the national currency, near its lowest levels against the dollar in a decade. (c) EFE Agency