Harroui gives quarters and Juventus to Dionisi

Harroui’s first goal in Italy was decisive at Mapei Stadium. Two goals canceled for offside to the Sardinians

The Sassuolo beat the 1-0 Cagliari in the eighth-final of Italian Cup qualifying for the quarters where he will face Juventus. The first Italian network of Harroui at 18 ‘with a nice insertion to capitalize on the descent on the left of Rogerio. Raspadori and Scamacca nearly doubled on more occasions, while in the second half the referee canceled both Dalbert’s and Pavoletti’s goals for offside.

THE MATCH

The Sassuolo he did not miss the opportunity to challenge a Cagliari reduced to a minimum by injuries and Covid and, winning at home 1-0, he qualified for the quarter-finals where he will face Juventus.

Sassuolo aggressive and offensive from the first minutes of the game using the assortment in attack of Defrel and Scamacca, one quick the other physical. In contrast to the Cagliari, in full emergency, he set up the match to defend himself with a low center of gravity and pressing the neroverdi with a maximum of two players at a time. After a couple of wasted opportunities by Sassuolo, the first real chance fell on Dalbert’s head who sent just wide. On the overturning in front, however, it is the neroverde formation that finds the advantage with the Harroui’s first Italian goal: the midfielder deflected Rogerio’s assist from the left into the net. With the match unlocked, the pace of the challenge decreases further, but it is always Sassuolo that touches the doubling first with Raspadori from a few steps and then with Scamacca sending slightly to the side with a quick shot.

The recovery began in the name of confusion. First Raspadori and Defrel did not manage to overcome Radunovic’s resistance with more close conclusions, then in the black-green area a beat and retort turned into Dalbert’s goal canceled for offside. The first of the two, because in the quarter of an hour a beautiful one split net by Pavoletti on an assist from Nandez he was canceled by the Var for a matter of centimeters. Too little to gain access to the quarter-finals, against Juventus there will be Sassuolo.

–

REPORT CARDS

Harroui 6.5 – Find the first goal in Italy with a precise insertion and a dirty touch. In the middle of the field he is always lucid and does not disdain entering the area for the whole game.

Raspadori 6.5 – Responsive and perky throughout the match, but too hasty in the last meters. He wastes at least three chances in the penalty area.

Nandez 6 – Important return for Mazzarri for quality and quantity in the middle of the field. Try disengaging with a couple of insertions, but without success. He redeems himself with a perfect assist for Pavoletti’s split canceled by the Var.

Hoe 6 – Cagliari creates the greatest dangers in its parts. His balls in the last sixteen meters, however, are not used by his teammates.

–

THE TABLE

SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI 1-0

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Pegolo 6; Muldur 6, Ruan 5.5, Ferrari 5.5, Rogerio 6.5; Harroui 6.5, Magnanelli 5.5 (1 ‘st Lopez 6); Defrel 6, Raspadori 6.5, Kyriakopoulos 6 (30 ‘st Peluso 6); Scamacca 6. Available: Councils, Satalino, Aucelli, Chiriches, Paz, Pieragnolo, Abubakar, Frattesi, Mata. All .: Dionisi 6.

Cagliari (3-5-2): Radunovic 6; Altar 5,5 (1 ‘st Goldaniga 6), Carboni 6, Obert 6; Zappa 6, Nandez 6, Ladinetti 5.5 (42 ‘st Cavuoti sv), Kourfalidis 5.5 (34’ st Desogus sv), Dalbert 6; Gagliano 5 (23 ‘st Pereiro 6), Pavoletti 5. Available: Lolic, Iovu, Palomba, Tramoni. Coach: Mazzarri 5.5.

Referee: Marchetti

Markers: 18 ‘Harroui

Ammonites: Obert (C)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

• Sassuolo reached the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia for the first time ever.

• Sassuolo kept clean sheets in an official match for the first time since last September, against Salernitana in Serie A.

• Cagliari have not scored in eight of their last 10 away matches, considering all competitions.

• Abdou Harroui found the goal with his second shot on target for Sassuolo (eighth overall), considering all competitions.

• Abdou Harroui is Sassuolo’s 10th different scorer this season.

• Harroui’s goal (on 18 minutes) is Sassuolo’s first in the first 20 minutes of play in a home game this season.

• With 40 years and 300 days, Gianluca Pegolo is the oldest player to play in these first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup.