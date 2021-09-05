Harry and Meghan are back on TV, this time to join Selena Gomez

After the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan Markle are back on TV. This time, the Dukes of Sussex will take part in a very important project, which sees center stage Selena Gomez. Along with some of today’s best celebrities, the couple goes to the small screen for a good cause. Going into detail, Harry and Meghan will be among the stars present at the upcoming Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World. The event was organized by Global Citizen and wanted by Selena, in an effort to give everyone access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

A unique concert that will be presented by Gomez and which will see various well-loved faces in the world of music perform. Going into detail, they will perform Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin And HER (winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Song with Fight for you). Special appearances of Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Nomzamo Mbatha And Chrissy Teigen. According to reports ETOnline, Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will take place in Los Angeles next May 8 and will be broadcast all over the world, on various networks.

From the latest rumors we know that Greta Thumberg, to support this initiative, he offered 100 thousand euros. Additionally, there will be appearances of Biden, of the first lady Jill and the vice president Kamala Harris. A great opportunity, this, that Harry and Meghan cannot miss, as they return to the center of attention with a good cause. Surely no one will be able to put a bad word on this gesture of theirs, except for the Royal Family. Any public initiative of theirs could make the Crown turn up its nose, which recently lost Prince Philip.

In a statement, the couple noted that the world has experienced pain and battles in the past year. According to the Dukes of Sussex, the time has come for recovery and recovery, leaving no one behind. Precisely for this reason they intend to fight on the front lines to allow everyone to have access to vaccines. The aim to be achieved is to arrive at an equitable distribution of administrations.

Selena Gomez has shown that she is particularly attentive to this situation. Recently, he also wrote to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with a tweet.