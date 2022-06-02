Harry and Meghan attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

United Kingdom celebrates Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years on the throne 6:51

(CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade, their first joint public appearance with the royal family since they quit working as royals two years ago.

The couple watched the Trooping the Color event with other members of the royal family from the Major General’s office near Horse Guard’s Parade, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.

However, Harry and Meghan did not take part in the traditional post-show balcony appearance. Precisely, the queen decided last month that only members of the royalty who fulfill official functions would be included.

Also absent is Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been damaged by a civil lawsuit of sexual abuse in the United States that ended up being resolved with a settlement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain from their California home for the queen’s jubilee events, marking her 70th anniversary on the throne.

The couple traveled with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, giving the queen her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter. Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, bears this name in honor of the monarch, as she is what her close family members have traditionally called her.

The queen sent a car to Harry and Meghan, reports “The Sun”

The newspaper The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth sent a car and royal protection officers to collect Harry and Meghan from Farnborough Airport and take them to their home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman did not offer comment when contacted by CNN.

Harry and Meghan have spoken out about tensions with some members of the royal family since they decided to step down unexpectedly in early 2020, including an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that sparked a brief royal meltdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain to visit the Queen in a secret meeting in April. On that occasion, Harry attended a memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip, last year. But they haven’t been to a real event since.

Although Thursday’s Trooping the Color parade celebrated the queen’s official birthday, it served as the backdrop for her four-day jubilee weekend. The festivities will also include a thanksgiving service this Friday and a parade on Sunday.