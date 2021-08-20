Harry and Meghan “disappointed because no one has taken on the accusations of racism”. The Queen promised it

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they return to the attack. The Queen is always in the sights. Or rather, the English royal family she represents. According to what was reported by theHandle, citing British tabloids, the publication of the new edition of an unauthorized biography of Harry and Meghan heralds some surprises. To weigh, in particular, would be the racism issue. The Dukes of Sussex would complain that the Royal Family not done yet “Fully charged” than reported by them in a very heavy and exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this case, the couple (who now lives in America) claimed that a prominent member of the Windsor household (neither Elizabeth nor Philip) was concerned, at the time, about the skin color of the couple’s firstborn, Archie. The Queen had replied in a statement, saying she was sorry and assuring that the matter would be investigated. The Dukes of Sussex are still waiting and calling the Royals to assume their responsibilities.