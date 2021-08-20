News

Harry and Meghan “disappointed because no one has taken on the accusations of racism”. The Queen promised it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they return to the attack. The Queen is always in the sights. Or rather, the English royal family she represents. According to what was reported by theHandle, citing British tabloids, the publication of the new edition of an unauthorized biography of Harry and Meghan heralds some surprises. To weigh, in particular, would be the racism issue. The Dukes of Sussex would complain that the Royal Family not done yet “Fully charged” than reported by them in a very heavy and exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this case, the couple (who now lives in America) claimed that a prominent member of the Windsor household (neither Elizabeth nor Philip) was concerned, at the time, about the skin color of the couple’s firstborn, Archie. The Queen had replied in a statement, saying she was sorry and assuring that the matter would be investigated. The Dukes of Sussex are still waiting and calling the Royals to assume their responsibilities.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Loading...
Advertisements

Payments available

Previous article

Google pro-vax: on the home page of the site a doodle to invite users to get vaccinated

next

Next article

Angelo Zegna dies. He was the son of Ermenegildo, founder of the well-known fashion brand

next

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
627
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
564
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
468
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
446
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
441
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
438
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
405
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
380
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
374
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top