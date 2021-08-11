Harry and Meghan in difficulty in the US: the crisis with the Obamas for the Queen

New problems for Harry and Meghan Markle that in the United States they would be in difficulty because of a alleged quarrel with the Obamas . If in the past Michelle and Meghan had appeared very united, the relationships, as the tabloids reveal, would have cracked due to the interview given by the Sussexes to Oprah Winfrey .

In particular, the Obamas would not have liked Meghan and Harry’s attacks on the Queen, Charles and William and Kate. The reason? Barack and Michelle are convinced that family is very important and that it is necessary never to turn their backs on him. For the Telegraph this would have led the two couples of friends to move away with Michelle who, having distanced herself from the Sussexes, would not have sent them to the party to 60th birthday of the husband.

An exclusive party in which many were invited personalities of the world of politics, finance and entertainment. Big absentees Meghan and Harry who wouldn’t even get an invitation. “Certain values in the Obama house are not touched – he explained Camilla Tominey, royal expert -. It is therefore likely that a couple who has always put the family at the top, certain attacks on the royal family – moreover amplified by the schemes of television – have not liked. Barack and Michelle certainly wouldn’t like it if their daughters spoke to the press.”

The scandal interview of Harry and Meghan therefore would have had consequences not only in the Royal Family, in England, but also in the United States. After the Megxit the Sussexes had flown to California certain to receive help and support from their powerful friends. Among them also the Obamas who, however, in recent months would have inevitably moved away from the couple.

A big problem for Markle and her husband who are still struggling to have financial independence and be able to living quietly in America. Without the help of the Crown, in fact, the Sussexes need to find jobs and the intervention of the Obamas, with many friendships and ties, would have been decisive in the past. Now, without the help of their closest friends, for Meghan and Harry the situation, already so precarious, could precipitate at any moment.