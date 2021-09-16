Harry and Meghan in the ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world of Time. Draghi the only Italian: here is the complete list

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle I’m among the 100 most influential people in the world. This was established by the prestigious Time table, which places them first in the section “icons“. The number with the top 100 of Time came out today with seven different covers, each with as many protagonists on the list: in addition to the now former royals, there are the gymnast Simone Biles, the actress Kate Winslet, the singer Billie Eilish, the director of the Wto, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and writer Cathy Park Hong. A consecration, that of Harry and Meghan, which arrives on the occasion of the thirty-seventh birthday of the Duke of Sussex and a few days after the release of a survey which, on the contrary, attested the popularity of the couple at an all-time low in the United Kingdom. Time has motivated his choice by explaining that Harry and Meghan have the merit of “giving a voice to those who have none”. In detail, the glossy magazine argues that “taking action was not an easy choice for the young Dukes, blessed by birth and talent and burned by fame. It would have been much easier for them to enjoy their luck and remain silent ”.

Time then compliments Harry and Meghan who “transform compassion into action through theirs Archewell Foundation. They give a voice to those who don’t have it ”. The magazine makes a direct reference to their engagement with nonprofits that help communities in need, offer mental health support to women and girls in the African American community in the United States, and provide food to people affected by natural disasters in India and the rest of the world. Caribbean. “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for people they don’t know – stresses the Time – They do not just talk. They throw themselves into battle ”. The “coronation” of Time is however sparking strong criticism for two reasons: first of all, because their photo appeared on the cover and taken in their villa in California is visibly retouched with Photoshop, so much so that on social media many have even branded it as a “caricature”; and then why to sign the presentation service is their dear friend and famous chef, Jose ‘Andre’s.

In addition to Harry and Meghan, there are many well-known faces present in the prestigious ranking: you go to the gymnast Simone Biles to Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears and Kate Winslet, as well as some world leaders such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alexei Navalny and to the premier Mario Draghi, the only Italian in the list (HERE THE COMPLETE LIST). Our Prime Minister was chosen because “the United States is grateful to have Mario as a partner again,” as US Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chief Janet Yellen writes in a brief profile of the Prime Minister. Yellen goes back to the famous message of July 2012, when from the Lancaster House in London Draghi proclaimed that the ECB “was ready for anything” to save the Euro: the famous ‘whatever it takes’. “Draghi and the ECB helped stabilize the European economy. I was at the Fed at the time and was particularly grateful to have a partner like Mario on the other side of the Atlantic. someone with great experience and strong nerves“, Yellen observes again.