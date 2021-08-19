Harry and Meghan issue a statement on Afghanistan and Haiti but are criticized. Here’s what happened

“The world looks exceptionally fragile right now,” began the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a note published on August 17 on their nonprofit website Archewell Compassion in Action. The reference is evidently to the events of recent days in Afghanistan, but also to the disaster in Haiti. “We are in pain .. we are heartbroken“They declared, and then added that they are witnesses with the rest of humanity of the” protracted global health crisis, aggravated by the new variants (Covid) and by constant disinformation, which frightens us “.

The couple finally invited followers to donate to some associations at the forefront of this critical period and it was here that the controversy was born, first of all reported by Daily Mail. “They only listed American charities.. not even one from the United Kingdom ”, is the criticism reported by the English site. Someone else then called the statement “vague” and “irrelevant”. Yet Harry knows exactly what this is talking about, having taken part twice in the British military contingent and in the NATO mission. The first in 2008, then in 2012, sent as a co-pilot of Apache helicopters. Precisely for the participation in the first person, the prince was threatened by the Taliban.