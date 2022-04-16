Harry and Meghan make a surprise visit to Queen Elizabeth II

LondonBritain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to Britain since leaving the Royal Family and moving to the United States more than two years ago. .

According to the couple’s office, they visited the 95-year-old queen, who is Harry’s grandmother, on Thursday on their way to Holland, where they will attend the Invictus Games. Harry is one of the founders and patrons of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal position and moved to North America in 2020 due to the unbearable pressure of their duties and the racist attitudes of the British media.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, lost their publicly funded police escort when leaving the institution, and Harry sued the British government for refusing to allow him to pay for his own police security during his visits. His lawyers say that the son of the heir to the throne wants to take his children – Archie, who is almost 3 years old and Lilibet, 10 months old – to the country but they maintain that it is too risky to do so without police protection.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend a reception in The Hague for the Invictus Games on Friday, which runs from Saturday to April 22.