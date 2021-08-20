Harry and Meghan Markle, “disappointed” by the Queen’s response to their accusations of racism

Last March, Her Majesty Elizabeth II responded to the shock interview given by Harry and Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey with an official note from five lines just. Now we discover that those five lines were enough to “disappoint” Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes in their televised outburst have torn apart the royal family accusing them of, among other things racism. The queen, in the statement released by Buckingham Palace, he replied: “The whole family is saddened to learn how busy the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, especially the racial ones, are worrying. Though some memories may vary, will be taken very seriously by the family and dealt with privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved by family members. “

A response that had seemed conciliatory to many royal observers, perfect for not triggering further controversy. Quite right? Not at all. From the updated version of the biography Finding Freedom, of which People previewed some excerpts (it will be in bookstores from next August 31st), we now learn that the Sussexes did not like the queen’s reply at all. To disappoint them, in particular, a sentence: “Even if some memories may vary.” Which in fact, with less royal diplomacy, could be translated as follows: the Sussex version of events is not correct.

Harry and Meghan, who instead apparently diplomats in some ways are, in the updated version of their biography (to which they would have collaborated extensively) do not go so far as to accuse the sovereign of having denied their truth with his words. They just let you know that Her Majesty’s response was “too shy”. What His Majesty “Did not assume all the responsibilities due”.



Journalist Omid Scobie, co-author of the biography, a People he said something more. Not about the 95-year-old Queen’s reply to the Sussex allegations, but about the problems between Harry, her brother William and his father Carlo which of those accusations are the root: “I think Prince Harry is willing to take his share of responsibility for everything that has happened. But he would like his interlocutors to do the same. To date, however, there is no trace of this ». The royal feud, in short, seems destined to be enriched with new chapters.



Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Prince Charles realized he was wrong with Harry: “When he is king, he will give Charlotte and Louis more freedom”

READ ALSO

Prince Charles has decided: his brother Andrew of York “will never be able to return to public life”

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who would now be “closer than ever”