Harry and Meghan Markle, “have been demoted”. The ranking that humiliates the rebel dukes – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio 05 June 2021

Queen Elizabeth won’t cut Harry out of the Royal Family because she’s worried about his mental state, but she demeans him in the meantime. The second son of Charles and Lady Diana has always been Her Majesty’s favorite nephew who forgave him any intemperance and covered embarrassing events, such as when he gave the order to have the hot photos with the then-girlfriend Meghan Markle stolen by a paparazzo picked up.





Well, according to royal expert Angela Lavin, the Queen has not yet run out of patience with Harry and is not ready to “close the door in his face” despite repeated and heavy criticism of the family. In a Twitter post, the biographer wrote that the Windsors are quite worried about Harry’s mental condition: “My opinion is that the family in London are very concerned about his mental health and I think that closing the door on him could have devastating consequences “. Indirect confirmation comes from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

In an interview, the Queen’s fourth child and his wife Sophie, when asked what they thought of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the Royals of racism, responded with a laugh: “Oprah who? Which interview? No matter what happens, we are a family and we always will be ”. Not only that: Buckingham Palace has made it known in advance that Harry and Meghan are “absolutely invited” to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (four days of celebration to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the reign), while Kate Middleton has overlooked the public reprimand that has moved them the former actress (making her cry for the bridesmaids’ dresses, ed) and is working intensively behind the scenes as a peacemaker between William and his younger brother.

Meanwhile, on www.royal.uk, the official website of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of England have been demoted. Their photos have slipped behind those of Prince Edward and his wife Countess of Wessex, who have been loyal to duty since 1999. However, it is reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “balance their time” between the United Kingdom and the United States. So there are still signs of peace from London, will they be caught?

