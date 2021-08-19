Harry and Meghan Markle, “no more titles”. Royal Family pressing on prince and duchess – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio May 16, 2021

Did Harry of England go too far? The staff of Buckingham Palace would like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex renounce to itoli after the latest “shameful” attack on the Royal Family. To report the news exclusively is the “Daily Mail“. According to the tabloid, Harry and Meghan’s constant and merciless criticisms of Prince Charles, William and Kate and lastly (albeit transversally) the Queen and the late Prince Philip have given the Crown’s senior advisers a growing sense of “bewilderment. “To which was added a strong irritation at Harry’s 90 minutes of” shocking “statements (or curses?), In his friend Dax Shepard’s podcast, about the parenting of Prince Charles described as a father who raised him” in genetic pain and suffering, he treated me as he had been treated ”or so he had been brought up by Elizabeth and Philip. “People are shocked that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in the grave. Dragging his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful,” said one staff member.





Harry also said he was disappointed by his father not answering his phone calls after the Megxit, but a close friend of Carlo’s remarked: “If you follow Harry’s logic and treat royalty like normal people, then it must be recognized that Principe is a single parent who has been doing his best for years. Can you imagine what it feels like to see that effort being judged so harshly in public? Harry talks about compassion. But where is the compassion for his father? Where is the compassion for your own family who just buried a much loved member? And where is your compassion for your grandmother who just lost the man she loved all her life? He has shown that he has none ”.

And here’s the thing: the Duke of Sussex is spending much of his new life in Los Angeles (where he emigrated to “break the cycle of pain” in favor of his children) waging a media war on the “firm”, as it is called. monarchical institution, which has caused him unspeakable suffering and unhappiness and which has put his and his wife Meghan’s mental health at risk: so why does he keep the titles of nobility? Why does he introduce himself as Harry, the Prince Duke of Sussex? And because Meghan when she signed her first book, she didn’t act accordingly to his complaints (“someone in the royal family is racist, they were worried that Archie was too dark”) by getting rid of the cumbersome and suffocating last name, but is signed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? Incongruities and hypocrisies. Another source told the Daily Mail: “There is a growing feeling that if you don’t like the institution at all, you shouldn’t take advantage of the titles. Is the royal family toxic? Well, then they should suspend the titles. They can stay, but they should not be used as has been the case with HRH. If you truly believe you have a deeper connection with the emotionally and systemically free people you meet in Africa and within the Commonwealth than those at Palazzo, why don’t you give up your titles? They should simply become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse, they have to explain why they don’t ”.

It is good to remember that there are no formal interventions to strip the couple of titles, but the pressure to abandon them is strong both because the Palazzo feels strongly betrayed and for reasons of opportunity. Instead, so far, Harry and Meghan have shown little love for the Royal Family and great affection and attachment to the royal coat of arms without which many doors would have remained closed even in the United States.

Confirmation comes from a Hollywood producer: “Their titles are obviously their biggest selling point here. Without it, they are just top-notch celebrities like George Clooney and other Hollywood stars. Their attraction is based on the charm of those names “. In fact, Harry and Meghan left “Her Royal Highness” when they retired as working members of the Royal Family, but they kept “Duke and Duchess” for projects they launched in the United States, including multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Loading... Advertisements

It is no coincidence that the royal assistants have expressed some concern: it seems that the couple have lost touch with reality by continuously focusing on themselves when millions of people lost their jobs and loved ones during the pandemic: “When people have lost their work and loved ones, it’s really not the time to preach from your £ 11 million home about how the rest of us should live. It is impossible to continue to say that you want to rebuild with your family when you then continue to destroy the bridges ”.

And then there is this strange coincidence: Harry, at 36, claims to speak freely about his vulnerabilities not to pick the Royal Family, but to be a car for those suffering from mental illness, but coincidentally, however, it will be released next Friday. on Apple TV a mental health series he produced with Oprah Winfrey. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten into the blizzard over the deal with US firm Procter & Gamble which earns tens of millions of pounds a year selling dark skin whitening creams in Asia and Africa. They announced that their Archewell Foundation has signed a “global partnership” with P&G to “build more compassionate communities,” but the thriving market for lightening creams that reduce melanin concentration or production to achieve “rosy equity” in countries like India and Nigeria are far from inclusive and compassionate.

Procter & Gamble has also been criticized for its role in destroying large areas of virgin forest in Canada and because one of its largest palm oil suppliers – FGV Holdings – is accused of exploitation and abuse of workers in Malaysia. Alex Malouf, a former executive of P&G, said that the Dukes will be under pressure and will have to expose themselves to say whether or not they support the sale of such products: “Meghan has insisted a lot on the issue of race and racism, this silence of theirs is a thorn in the side “. Activists urged Harry and Meghan to renounce the rich deal with P&G and take a stand, but from the Montecito mansion. For now, everything is silent. For now they preach good and scratch badly.



