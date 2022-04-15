Entertainment

Harry and Meghan meet Queen Elizabeth II in the UK for the first time since moving to the US

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they visited the United Kingdom for the first time together since they moved to California, United States in 2020 a few years ago.

So they took advantage of their stay there to have a secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, as reported by the press office of the dukes.

