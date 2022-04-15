Harry and Meghan meet Queen Elizabeth II in the UK for the first time since moving to the US

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they visited the United Kingdom for the first time together since they moved to California, United States in 2020 a few years ago.

So they took advantage of their stay there to have a secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, as reported by the press office of the dukes.

In addition to the monarch, who was also present at said meeting was the Prince carlos and this happened when the couple moved to The Hague, Netherlands, to attend the Invictus games.

Harry was with the royal family last year when the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburghas well as for the tribute of his mother, the Princess Dianawhere they unveiled a statue in his honor.

Likewise, the dukes of sussex They were seen at the Holy Thursday service, where Carlos attended on behalf of Elizabeth II after announcing that she would not attend as she had to suspend her public appearances due to health problems.

The big absentees from the meeting were the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet since according to their representative: “They cannot return, because it is too dangerous.”

Let us remember that since the couple resigned from royalty in 2020, they ceased to be members and since then they no longer receive a high degree of protection security.

Faced with this situation, the son of Lady Di filed a lawsuit against the Home Secretary, who refused the request despite the fact that Harry himself would be the one to pay.

This meeting was not publicly announced, so it was surprising after Harry did not attend his grandfather’s church service on March 29 in Westminster.

In addition, this visit takes place just when the queen still has health problems, since she recently revealed that she has aftermath of COVID-19as fatigue, and will not be present on Easter Sunday.

