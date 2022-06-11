Harry and Meghan, Michael Jordan, Kim Kardashian… Discover the weddings of stars that cost a real fortune!

Thursday, June 9, 2022, Britney Spears said “yes” Sam Asghari in his property in Los Angeles. Heaps of roses, white horse, carriage, long train, ultra-famous handpicked friends, the singer with hundreds of millions of albums sold has of course done things big. And if the star had to pay a nice ticket to make this day unforgettable, she did not open her wallet as much as other of her fellow celebrities who saw things much bigger.

The palm of the expensive wedding would go to the son of the Russian oligarch Mikhail Goutseriev, Said Goutseriev, heir of 28 years who married Khadija Uzhakhovs, 20 years, a student of dental surgery. Excessive luxury, private concerts by Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and Sting, the party would have cost 1 billion dollars according to our colleagues from Madame Figaro. The newlyweds are followed closely by one of the most legendary couples, Charles and Diana. When they said “yes” to each other in 1981, the British crown paid out no less than 110 million dollars. Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest man in India and Asia, Mukesh Ambani married Anand Piramal (heir to the Piramal group) for a total cost of 100 million euros. It must be said that beautiful people were present with in particular Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and a private concert by Beyoncé. Just that…

Vanisha Mittal, heiress of the steel group ArcelorMittal married Amit BHATIA in June 2014 at the Palace of Versailles. Which would have cost them $60 million. They are closely followed by Harry and Meghan who spent $ 45 million when they united in Windsor on May 19, 2018. Kate and William were a bit more reasonable by paying “only” 38.78 million dollars in seven years earlier. Chinese actress, singer and model Angela Yeung (nicknamed Angelababy) married Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming in 2015 for a whopping $33.56 million. Almost the same budget for King Felipe and Queen Letizia with 33.96 million euros in expenses. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were only married for 72 days but their wedding would have cost between 11 and 15 million euros according to TMZ. As for basketball player Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto, it took them $11 million to celebrate this probably unforgettable day.

CT

See also: Elodie Gossuin’s wedding