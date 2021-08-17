Harry and Meghan on Afghanistan and Haiti: “We are heartbroken”

At a time when there is so much to do and little to say, thinking about the fall of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban, again, after twenty years, and the devastating, yet another earthquake that hit Haiti, it is impotence to get the better of it.

It is also warned by the message of Harry of England And Meghan Markle, that in a press release published on the website of the Archewell Foundation they began by writing: “The world is particularly fragile right now.” The dukes of Sussex used disconsolate phrases to comment on everything that is happening in the world: “We are left speechless” and “We are heartbroken”, sentiments common to many people for which it is concretely impossible to act.

“When a person or a community suffers, a part of each of us does it with them, whether we realize it or not. And even if we are not made to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to feel powerless, but we can put our values ​​into practice, together ”.

Hence, the couple’s invitation to support the humanitarian associations working in the area in the most difficult moment. And then the appeal to the great of the Earth, in anticipation of the next autumn meetings, that of the G20 and the General Assembly of the United Nations: “As an international community, it is the decisions we make now, to alleviate the suffering of those we know and those we may never meet, that will prove our humanity “, concluded the dukes.

This is the couple’s second message in a few hours. Already on Monday, August 16, Harry, as the creator of the Invictus Games, the Olympic games for veterans of war invalids, had sent a very excited message. “Many of the participating nations and competitors of the Invictus Games are linked by a shared experience of service in Afghanistan”, wrote the prince, “We encourage everyone to offer mutual support.”

Harry himself, moreover, was engaged in two missions in Afghanistan in the ten years he was part of the British Army. Two experiences that marked him very much, as told by himself on several occasions. The last mission, in 2012, when he was also threatened by the Taliban who wanted his head. Today he is no longer in danger, but for that country the same adjective he used to tell about it applies to Sky News, in 2007: «broken».

