Harry and Meghan on “Time” cover, among the most influential of 2021

The Time has published its annual list of 100 most influential people in the world, and the prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only do they fit in, they are also in cover. The magazine called them “icons” highlighting their work at the Archewell Foundation.

“Getting into action is not the easiest choice for a young duke and young duchess who have been blessed with birth and talent, and burned with fame. It would be much safer to take their chance and remain silent. It’s not what Meghan and Harry do, it’s not who they are ”.

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, wrote about them.

Harry and Meghan on the cover of Time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People on their annual list. The couple were photographed for one of the magazine’s seven alternate covers. This is the first time the couple posed together for a photo shoot.

Nina Hallworth dressed the Duchess for the cover, Serge Normant did the hairstyle and Linda Hay did the makeup. Harry, on the other hand, was dressed as Clare Hallworth. The duchess, in total white – a buttoned shirt with rolled up sleeves, tucked into high-waisted trousers – the duke in black.

Harry and Meghan’s contribution to the magazine

In addition to receiving the tribute from the chef friend, Harry and Meghan themselves contributed to the number by writing a praise to Okonjo-Iweala, first African woman to lead the World Trade Organization:

“Okonjo-Iweala showed us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equal access to vaccines. Our conversations with her were as informative as they were energizing. ”

The jewelry controversy

Pictured on the cover, Meghan Markle wears jewelry worth 450 thousand euros. This did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the Daily Mail, which did the math in her pocket. Among others, the Duchess sported a $ 23,000 gold Cartier Tank watch that belonged to Princess Diana and a $ 6,900 Cartier Love bracelet (not forgetting the $ 48,000 engagement ring). In short, a slap in the face of poverty.

The ring in support of women’s emancipation

Prince Harry’s wife took advantage of the opportunity by choosing, as always, products in line with hers ideals. In the portrait that is making the rounds of the web Meghan wears, among others, a thin ring on her little finger chosen not only for her beauty, but also as a form of support for the issue of women’s emancipation.

The ring is a product of Shiffon Co, a brand known for being active in the fight for equal rights for women. Half of the company’s profits go to the Startup Girl Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports women-owned businesses. Meghan is not the only one to have chosen to wear these jewels: Serena Williams, Michelle Obama and Emma Watson have done the same thing.