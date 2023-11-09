Harry and Meghan spend time with Seals ahead of Remembrance Sunday

It is the second time this week that Prince Harry has been in the public spotlight following his attempt at stand-up comedy in aid of the Stand Up for Heroes event in New York.

Duke, dressed in a suit and his military medals, had pre-recorded a skit in which he joked that his Reiki practitioner had found him funny, but as someone who had never been examined, he needed much preparation. There was no need to do it.

The couple were also seen flying to a Katy Perry event in Las Vegas on a private jet with actress Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden and actress Zoe Saldana.

veterans of afghanistan

The last time Afghanistan veteran Prince Harry attended the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph was in 2019, before stepping back from official duties.

In 2020, his request to lay a wreath of poppies at the memorial on his behalf was rejected because he was no longer a working member of the royal family.

At the same time, the couple was criticized for inviting a photographer to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Memorial Day Sunday for what was apparently a private visit.

In 2022, it emerged that the Prince’s wreath was no longer in storage at the Poppy Factory in Richmond, south-west London, where copies were previously kept for each member of the royal family.

The sources declined to say what happened to it.

Importance of Sunday Remembrance

The Duke explained how important Remembrance Sunday was to him in an episode of the military podcast Declassified, released in November 2020.

“For me, Remembrance Day is a moment of honor and hope,” he said.

“Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world. The act of remembering, the act of remembrance, is a profound act of respect. “In this way we preserve the legacies of entire generations and express our gratitude for the sacrifices they have made to enable us to live the lives we do today.”