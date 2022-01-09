News

Harry and Meghan, the drastic choice that leaves everyone speechless

Harry and Meghan are the most talked about royal couple ever (after Charles and Diana). The dukes of Sussex have once again amazed everyone with yet another unexpected decision that definitely changes the cards on the table. Here is Harry and Meghan’s drastic choice.

The Dukes of Sussex are truly full of surprises! Even in these first days of the year they have found a way to make people talk about themselves with a decidedly unexpected drastic choice. Here’s what it is.

The drastic choice of Harry and Meghan

It seems that Harry and Meghan are not satisfied with their splendid home in Montecito, California and are looking for another one.

The Dukes of Sussex would like to sell their Montecito villa (which was their home for only 18 months) because the position in which it is located does not fully satisfy them. And that’s saying a lot, as the property is surrounded by a huge park with a large swimming pool, tennis court, spa, cinema, gym, and games room.

It is estimated that the value of the villa is 12 million euros, and possible new buyers will be carefully selected based on precise economic requirements. In fact, the house requires a considerable outlay in terms of maintenance costs.

Suffice it to say that the two former royals currently have a butler, a chef, a driver, four maids, a babysitter, two gardeners and a pool attendant as employees. Neighbors? Super celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Cruise.

The two would therefore be preparing for a new move. Meanwhile, their majestic return is expected in London on the occasion of the jubilee next June. Who knows what else the Dukes of Sussex will have in store for the next few months!

