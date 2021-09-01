Harry and Meghan: the reasons for their move to the States

And it is Oprah, a great friend of the couple, who seems to have played an essential role in the transfer of Harry and Meghan. As the new chapters of Finding Freedom, Oprah stressed that the Santa Barbara area is a “perfect place to raise a family, especially Montecito, where the houses were located within a very private community but still close to the city services just in case.”

Montecito, in fact, is only 70 km from Los Angeles, remaining an area where, due to the high density of celebrities, paparazzi are not very welcome (or not at all). A feature of the neighborhood that seems to have been essential for the two dukes who have never made a secret of their intolerance for the intrusion of the tabloids in their private lives. Although not particularly reluctant to tell about their life (after the interview with Oprah herself and on other channels we are now waiting for the prince’s autobiography), Harry and Meghan have decided to move from the United Kingdom precisely to protect their privacy and of their children.

A need for confidentiality which, under the test of facts, after the move to Vancouver and the brief interlude in Beverly Hills as guests of Tyler Perry, seems to have found satisfaction. At least until the next chapter. Or book.