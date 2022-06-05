Harry and Meghan turned their attention to the Jubilee Mass without Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan at the mass in honor of Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

The 96-year-old queen, with increasing mobility problems, experienced “a certain malaise” after appearing twice standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace the day before to launch the four days of celebrations for his “Platinum Jubilee”.

Head of the Church of England and very religious, the monarch decided not to attend the event due to the long journey from Windsor Castle, where she resides, to Londonan hour by car, and “the activity necessary to participate in the mass”explained the royal house.

Among the crowd that waited from early in the morning in front of the cathedral, Stephanie Stitt, a 35-year-old event organizer, declared herself “a little” disappointed by the queen’s absence. “But it is understandable because she is 96 years old,” she added, assuring that “it’s nice to celebrate something and not be reminded of the cost of living crisis” which, with historical inflation, imposes sacrifices and hardships on many Britons.

Prince Andrew, 62, considered the monarch’s “favorite son” but removed from public life following accusations of sexual assault on a minor in the United States, also did not attend mass after contracting COVID-19.

Harry and Meghan, among the guests at the ceremony (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS)

the ones that do appeared, for the first time in public for two years in the United Kingdom, were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan . Between shouts of joy and some booing from the crowd gathered in front of the cathedral, The monarch’s grandson, 37, arrived dressed in a morning coat and gray tie, wearing all his decorations, which he retains despite the fact that since he left the monarchy in 2020 and cannot wear a military uniform.

Smiling but tense the former American actress, 40, was dressed very elegantly in an off-white lapel coatcolor that some British media interpreted as an attempt to show “innocence”, and a pearl gray pamela.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared in public for the first time in two years in the UK (Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS)

The couple shook the monarchy when two years ago they decided to move to California, from where they criticized the royal family, even accusing one of its members, who they did not name, of racism.. Since then they have seen the queen little and privately and her youngest daughter, Lilibetwho turns one year old on Saturday, until now he did not know his famous great-grandmother. They traveled to London for the jubilee festivities, but on Thursday they stayed away from the press, under whose pressure they claimed to have left the UK.

“I think they should stay in the background, they can do what they want with their lives but they probably shouldn’t say some things,” said Roger Nagy, a 51-year-old American surgeon who flew expressly from Colorado, among the curious. This celebration “is about the queen, not about them”he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London for their first public appearance in Britain in two years at a Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee church service. II.

Inside the majestic Anglican cathedral, the service was attended by more than 400 guests, including most of the sovereign’s relatives, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and numerous political and social leaders, together with representatives of other religions.

The ceremony, presided over by the Reverend David Ison, dean of the cathedral, gave thanks for the life and reign of the longest-running monarch the UK has ever had.

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022, on the second of four days of celebrations to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. Events over a long bank holiday weekend in the UK are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)



Elizabeth II was 25 years old when she succeeded her father, King George VI, in 1952. Seventy years later, she is the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Due to her health problems, she was once again represented on Friday by her eldest son Carlos de Ella, 73-year-old heir to the throne, who little by little he is assuming functions in a progressive transition that is worrying given his low popularity at a time when royalty is being questioned. 62% of Britons say they are still in favor of the monarchy, but the youngest are divided: 33% in favor and 31% against. In a YouGov poll published this week, only 39% of respondents said they thought there would still be a monarch in the country in 100 years.

Police officers stand guard as people gather outside St Paul’s Cathedral ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving which is to be held as part of celebrations marking Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez



Kicked off Thursday with a grand military march, the “Platinum Jubilee” celebrations will continue through Sunday with a music and dance parade, horse races, a pop concert and tens of thousands of picnics and cookouts.

