Harry and Meghan weren’t at Obama’s party: here’s why

The tabloids have always emphasized the friendship between the Sussexes and the Obamas. A real alliance that was supposed to pave the way for the Duchess of Sussex to the White House. A fundamental support for Harry and Meghan after Megxit. Yet something would break between the two couples. Misunderstandings that would be the real cause of Harry and Meghan’s absence at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Friendship in the balance?

The Prince Harry and Barack Obama met for the first time in 2015 in Washington, in the Oval Room of the White House and since then, despite the age difference, a solid bond has been born between the two, characterized by common ideals and interests, which has expanded and strengthened with the presence of Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. In the last few days, however, something very strange would have happened, which convinced the telegraph journalist Camilla Tominey to investigate. It all starts with a very simple question: if it is true that Harry and Meghan are precious friends and confidants of Barack and Michelle, why were they absent from the party for the 60th anniversary of the former president, which took place in Martha’s Vineyard last Saturday, August 7?

The cause would be to be found in the Statements of the Sussexes to the press, in particular in the March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Obamas would not have liked Harry and Meghan’s claims about the royal family, perhaps judging them too direct and full of excessive bitterness. Tominey explained: “Certain values in the Obama house are not touched. It is likely, therefore, that a couple who has always put the family at the top of certain attacks on the royal family, moreover amplified by television screens, did not like them”. According to the former presidential couple, in short, Harry and Meghan would have exceeded all limits. An insider revealed to the Telegraph: “Barack and Michelle certainly wouldn’t like it if their daughters spoke to the press.”

There is also another issue that should not be underestimated: the Obamas have no interest in publicly siding with Harry and Meghan, antagonizing the Windsor. On the contrary, their objective should be diplomacy. In this sense, the statement made, last March 16, by Michelle Obama to comment on the Sussexes interview with Oprah should be read: “When I think about what they are going through, I think of the importance of the family, I pray that there will be forgiveness, clarity, love. My hope is that at some point everything will be resolved, because there is nothing more important than family.” Impartial words, very balanced, typical of those who want to maintain a certain distance, placing themselves in an equidistant position from the two contenders, namely the royal family and the Sussexes.

We do not know if there has been any clarification between the Sussexes and the Obama, whether they met in person to talk about it, whether Michelle and Barack gave advice to the dukes regarding the possibility of future interviews about their private lives. For the moment we have only one fact, that is the absence of the Sussexes at Obama’s birthday party and many conjectures all to prove.

Loading... Advertisements

Harry and Meghan excluded from the party?

We do not know if the Dukes of Sussex declined the Obamas’ invitation to the party, or if they did not receive it at all. Meghan Markle and Barack Obama turn their years on the same day, August 4, but the duchess would have spent this special moment in the family, without any particular celebrations, while the former president planned her party the following Saturday. So it seems that the possibility of an overlap between two events that would have made a choice by Harry and Meghan necessary is to be excluded (an eventuality that, even in other circumstances, would have been easy to avoid anyway).