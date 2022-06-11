Harry and Meghan would like apology from the royal family for dealings during the Platinum Jubilee

Just a week after the end of the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, for the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, during which Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and their children were present, now it is revealed that the dukes would be looking for the royal family apologize to them.

According to one expert, dukes of sussex they feel that the royal family owes them an apology due to the way they treated them during the celebration, since they believe that they will be ignored and relegated, two years after giving up royalty and going to live in the United States.

Let’s remember that Harry and Meghan only publicly attended the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, which was held last Friday and although the couple and their children witnessed the ‘Trooping the Colour’, they were not close to Queen Elizabeth II and They were far from the balcony where the monarch was.

According to the expert Angela Levin, Duke Harry would be very upset to have been ignored during the entire celebration and especially that the Thanksgiving service will assign them a place in the second row of the cathedral and on the other side of Prince William and his wife Kateso they did not live together.

“I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored. He still feels an apology is due him. But he’s the one who should be apologizing… You can’t just go around being rude to people and expect them to open their hearts to you again.”commented the expert.

Although that was not all, since according to a news portal, Harry never had a private conversation with his brother, Prince William. and that the distance is so much between them that neither the prince nor his wife Kate Middelton were at the birthday celebration of the little daughter of Harry and Meghan.

It should be noted that the expert’s statements came after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan asked the monarch to attend their daughter’s celebrationand that the first official photo will be taken there of the little girl next to Queen Elizabeth II, although it would have been lto the same queen who denied the request, since he wanted the meeting to be private.