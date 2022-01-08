Harry and Meghan’s California house for sale for 12 million euros

Another round, another race for the Dukes of Sussex which, even in 2022, do not miss an opportunity to get talked about.

A source close to the British The Mirror revealed that, after just 18 months of buying the luxurious home of Montecito (California) and 6 from the birth of the new heir Lilibeth, the royals of England have decided to test the real estate market and sell the £ 11 million house (about 12 million euros).

According to the tabloid, it appears that the Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who had bought the house from Russian tycoon Sergey Grishin in June 2020, expressed the need for change location in the neighborhood.

A new “nest” in which to raise children

Inserted in the exclusive setting of the county of Santa Barbara, the villa was purchased by the couple after the official renunciation of the royal titles occurred in March 2020, when Harry and Meghan, after spending a short time in Canada, decided to move to California away from the institutional obligations imposed by the Crown.

The estate, surrounded by about 30 thousand square meters of land filled with pines and cypresses, presents 9 bedrooms, 16 bathie a private playground, as well as a gym, swimming pool, tennis court, cinema room and spa with sauna and is a source of work for 11 people, including a chef, several maids and a nanny.

Despite this, it seems that the Dukes of Sussex are determined to move, so much so that they have made it known that they are open to private offers (the idea of ​​officially putting it on the market has been rejected, due to the weight of their names).

In any case, that of the royals is a no to the house and its position but a decisive yes to the neighborhood, also chosen by the queens of the show par excellence. Oprah Winfrey And Ellen DeGeneres and home to Hollywood stars of the caliber of Tom Cruise.

Refrain wasters

The source of the Mirror explained that purchase proposals can only be made by highly referenced people and with obvious economic possibilities.

After all, it could not be otherwise. It is estimated that the annual maintenance cost and ordinary costs of the property are around 5 million and 454 thousand euros, with utility bills that exceed € 63,000 in one year.

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to the world of multi-million dollar removals.

To settle in the Montecito villa they left Frogmore Cottage, the 18th century residence with 18 rooms bedroom and a park of 130 thousand square meters a few kilometers from Windsor, received as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth.

The estate in the English county of Berkshire was temporarily placed in the care of Princess Eugenie (Harry’s cousin) and her husband, who still live there.

