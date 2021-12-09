Harry blackmails Prince Charles: situation collapsing

Although Christmas is upon us, the air in the Royal Family is not the best. Strong tensions are pitting each other father and son.

Prince Harry due to his marriage to Meghan Markle and of the numerous controversies that arose following the interview that made the world and the world tremble in the spring Crown he seems not to want to know anything more about his family of origin, indeed recently the fight against his brother seems to have intensified William.

The Duke of Sussex is now very much into business and is increasingly a champion of social causes like his mother Lady Diana.

READ HERE >>> Royal Family, after the Queen’s health problems comes Harry’s time: that’s what happened

Harry interviewed by Fast Company Magazine commented thereGreat Resignation“: “Many people, all over the world, have been stuck in jobs that have not brought them joy, and now they put their mental health first and their happiness. This is something to celebrate “.

According to Harry of England “These problems have already been emerging for some years. Now we are faced with a general awareness of the role of mental health. This is why we must continue to keep the discussion on this topic alive “.

Mental health is very important to the husband of Meghan Markle and decided to talk about his in The Me You Can’t See, a documentary visible on Apple TV and produced together with Oprah Winfrey. Not only, Harry is at the top of Better Up, a start-up that deals with mental health.

The disagreements with Prince Charles

Father and son did not meet in July when Harry he was at London for the inauguration of the statue of Diana. The relationship between the prince Carlo and son Harry is at an all-time low. And if it wasn’t hard enough, Carlo has not yet met his six-month-old granddaughter, little Lilibet.

But there is a backstory that indirectly tells how much the Prince Harry has moved away from royal family and – above all – from the dynamics of building.

READ HERE >>> Meghan Markle, he made her cry: check the background

READ HERE >>> Harry and Meghan, in crisis: the official has arrived

The topic of discussion is the latest scandal at court: three months ago, in fact, Michael Fawcett – very close collaborator of Prince Charles – he resigned because he was accused of having promised British citizenship and a prestigious ad a Saudi businessman, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, in exchange for a charitable donation to the founding of the future king.

The investigations are ongoing and certainly do not help the words of the Prince Harry come from California: the Duke of Sussex, through its staff, it responded to attacks by some tabloids who spoke of one of his double encounter with bin Mahfouz, in 2013 in a pub in London and in 2014 a Clarence House: “It’s a meeting eight years ago and Harry didn’t introduce that man to any member of the royal family. Indeed, he had expressed concerns”.

Now we will wait to know what surprise we will find under the royal tree. Will peace be made between Harry and the Royal Family?