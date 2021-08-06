Harry is a clown at Meghan’s party: the shocking images

Meghan Markle he has just turned 40 and, to celebrate, he published a video with the intention of promoting a new humanitarian initiative. So far, so good. The duke’s behavior in the video, however, has puzzled many, to the point that the tabloids have wondered if Harry has not become a pathetic figure, even a clown in the hands of his wife.

The royal family ridiculed by Meghan?

Last August 4, Meghan Markle celebrated 40 years. We do not know whether or not there was the party with 65 guests so much trumpeted by the newspapers, but categorically denied by Page Six. The Duchess of Sussex however, he wanted to celebrate this milestone with a video posted on the archewell foundation website. In the video, Meghan makes a video call to actress Melissa McCarthy to promote a new charity project, “40X40”. This is a real help to unemployed women in times of pandemic.

The former actress said: “On my 40th ride around the Sun, I asked myself, ‘What if we all spent 40 minutes helping someone else or mentoring a person in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?'” Meghan Markle involved 40 of her friends, including sportsmen and artists, to dedicate 40 minutes of their time to women in financial difficulty. Laudable initiative, far too glossy. The duchess, then, appeared exaggeratedly perfect and relaxed. As if he wanted to flaunt that he was a strong and accomplished person, who fears nothing, much less the Windsor.

In fact Meghan not only did not publicly thank the royal family for the wishes received on social media, but he would have made fun of the family and a habit much loved by the British: five o’clock tea. Melissa McCarthy, in fact, showed up in front of the screen dressed as an English lady ready to sip a cup of tea. An attempt to ridicule the Firm? Maybe, but in this way Meghan has also mocked the British citizens and their traditions, also taking away the credibility of her project for unemployed women.

Harry, jester at Meghan’s court

Meghan shone in her casual outfit with white tank top, cardigans, linen pants and matching suede shoes. The experts of the Daily Mail have not escaped the two necklaces that the duchess wore, each embellished with the zodiac sign of the children. Two jewels of 1500 euros each that made those who saw in Meghan’s video only a sort of luxurious self-promotion turn up their noses. The controversy, however, did not stop at the necklaces. On the chair next to Harry’s wife is a 1230 euro Avalon blanket from Hermes. Another ostentation unwelcome to a large part of the public. There is also a further detail that winks at the gossip and seems artfully studied. On the desk the duchess arranged three photos. From one it would seem to glimpse Lilibet Diana, but the faces in the shots stand out very little.

According to experts and tabloids, however, the lowest point of the video touches the Prince Harry, who is not next to his wife, but outside the window, busy spinning three balls as if he were a skilled juggler. An apparition from a few seconds that leaves you stunned. Entertaining? Not so much. What have we seen? What did you want to demonstrate with your attitude? In fact the appearance of the Duke of Sussex is quite depressing. Perhaps the goal (missed) was comedy, instead the impression is that Harry has been downsized, emptied by Meghan, reduced to a court court official who has to do anything to amuse his lord (in this case his lady). That handful of seconds to play with the balls should be subtitled with a question written in large letters: “Why?”.

Meghan’s Débâcle

Despite everything Meghan Markle would not have this large following of admirers. Proof of this would be the resounding defeat part of its initiative. The Duchess of Sussex, in fact, asked fans to post on Instagram a poem dedicated to “40X40”, a way to expand the project and make it better known. Unfortunately for her only two hundred people took up the challenge, composing creations in rhymes. All the others remained in a deafening silence. Something went wrong. The video, perhaps, was not convincing.