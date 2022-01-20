Harry-Meghan used in advertising scam to sell bitcoins – Last Hour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan along with other celebrities are victims of scam advertisements spread on social media to promote the sale of bitcoin. Their photos and bogus statements are in fact used to attract investors. The illegal activity was denounced by the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which speaks of a rapidly increasing phenomenon. The number of consumers reporting possible scams to the regulator has increased by more than 400% in five years. In one of the fake news spread, complete with fake logos of major newspapers and broadcasters, we read: “There are people who make millions from home using the latest advice from Harry and Meghan.” In another case: “Harry and Meghan shocked everyone by revealing how they earn 128,000 pounds more each month”. The Dukes of Sussex have been warned of this fraudulent activity which can damage their image. (HANDLE).

